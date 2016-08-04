版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Real Estate Investment renews normal course issuer bid

Aug 4 Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Has received approval from TSX for renewal of normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 3.7 million trust units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

