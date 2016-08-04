BRIEF-Cominar REIT Q2 earnings per share $0.41

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41; qtrly operating revenue $217.3 million, down 3.3 percent
* Q2 revenue view C$217.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly funds from operations per unit $0.42
* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer