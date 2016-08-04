版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cominar REIT Q2 earnings per share $0.41

Aug 4 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41; qtrly operating revenue $217.3 million, down 3.3 percent

* Q2 revenue view C$217.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly funds from operations per unit $0.42

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐