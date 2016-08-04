BRIEF-InnVest says Bluesky Hotels And Resorts has agreed to acquire Co

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Bluesky Hotels And Resorts has agreed to acquire InnVest for $7.25 in cash per unit
* Parties currently anticipate that transaction will close on or about August 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer