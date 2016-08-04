版本:
BRIEF-InnVest says Bluesky Hotels And Resorts has agreed to acquire Co

Aug 4 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Bluesky Hotels And Resorts has agreed to acquire InnVest for $7.25 in cash per unit

* Parties currently anticipate that transaction will close on or about August 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

