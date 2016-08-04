BRIEF-Momenta discontinues further accrual of Phase 2 trial of Necuparanib

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Decision to discontinue enrollment into study was based on recommendation from independent data safety monitoring board
* Dsmb recommended co consider unblinding data to provide more information to determine how best to address ongoing patients
* No new toxicities observed that necessitate immediate discontinuation of study drug in patients currently active on protocol
* Momenta discontinues further accrual of its phase 2 trial of Necuparanib in patients with pancreatic cancer following planned interim futility analysis
* "we are extremely disappointed with outcome of futility analysis"
* DSMB determined Necuparanib in combination with Abraxane, Gemcitabine did not show sufficient level of efficacy to warrant continued enrollment
* "we agree with DSMB recommendations and plan to confirm futility analysis and determine next steps for Necuparanib program" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer