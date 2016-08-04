版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Devon Energy announces tender offers for up to $1.2 bln purchase price o/s debt securities

Aug 4 Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy announces tender offers for up to $1.2 billion aggregate purchase price for certain outstanding debt securities

* Maximum tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐