BRIEF-Devon Energy announces tender offers for up to $1.2 bln purchase price o/s debt securities

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy announces tender offers for up to $1.2 billion aggregate purchase price for certain outstanding debt securities
* Maximum tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer