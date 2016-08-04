版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Old Mutual names Ingrid Johnson to OM Asset Management board

Aug 4 Old Mutual Plc :

* Announces that Ingrid Johnson, group finance director, has been appointed to board of OM Asset Management Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

