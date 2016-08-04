版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Silver range acquires Itchen Property near Lupin Mine

Aug 4 Silver Range Resources Ltd

* Silver Range acquires Itchen Property near Lupin Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

