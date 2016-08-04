BRIEF-Actua Q2 non-GAAP loss $0.10 per share

Aug 4 Actua Corp

* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Revenue was $36.7 million for Q2 of 2016, up from $33.5 million for Q2 of 2015

* Q2 non-GAAP loss $0.10 per share

* Q2 loss per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $36.7 million Vs I/B/E/S view $37.3 million

* Q2 loss per share view $0.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 non-GAAP shr loss $0.35 TO $0.40

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million

* Full-year 2016 SHR view $-0.37, revevenue view $157.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: