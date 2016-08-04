BRIEF-Actua Q2 non-GAAP loss $0.10 per share

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Actua Corp
* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Revenue was $36.7 million for Q2 of 2016, up from $33.5 million for Q2 of 2015
* Q2 non-GAAP loss $0.10 per share
* Q2 loss per share $0.35
* Q2 revenue $36.7 million Vs I/B/E/S view $37.3 million
* Q2 loss per share view $0.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 non-GAAP shr loss $0.35 TO $0.40
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million
* Full-year 2016 SHR view $-0.37, revevenue view $157.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer