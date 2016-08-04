版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine to get access to fishing licenses from Timor-Leste

Aug 4 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* 13 fishing vessels controlled by co got licenses from Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

