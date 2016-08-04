BRIEF-Pingtan Marine to get access to fishing licenses from Timor-Leste

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
Aug 4 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd
* 13 fishing vessels controlled by co got licenses from Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures