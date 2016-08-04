BRIEF-Regeneron says reimbursement situation improving in U.S. for Praluent - Conf Call

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ceo Says Co's Pipeline Can Address Many Opportunities Rare diseases, emerging infectious diseases and epidemics such as zika: conf call
* Regeneron says it has several drug candidates that have shown to be protective of the zika virus in animal models; company scaling up for human trials
* Regeneron says they are making progress in improving access and reimbursement for Praluent among u.s. Payers
* Regeneron says series of CMS proposals could lead towards physicians favoring the use of Roche's Avastin over eylea; impact of changes hard to predict
* Regeneron says it still remains a difficult reimbursement market for praluent with some countries awaiting (cardiovascular) outcomes data Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer