BRIEF-Regeneron says reimbursement situation improving in U.S. for Praluent - Conf Call

Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ceo Says Co's Pipeline Can Address Many Opportunities Rare diseases, emerging infectious diseases and epidemics such as zika: conf call

* Regeneron says it has several drug candidates that have shown to be protective of the zika virus in animal models; company scaling up for human trials

* Regeneron says they are making progress in improving access and reimbursement for Praluent among u.s. Payers

* Regeneron says series of CMS proposals could lead towards physicians favoring the use of Roche's Avastin over eylea; impact of changes hard to predict

* Regeneron says it still remains a difficult reimbursement market for praluent with some countries awaiting (cardiovascular) outcomes data Further company coverage: