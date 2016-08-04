版本:
BRIEF-Ford Motor says cost of safety recall announced Thursday estimated to be about $270 mln

Aug 4 Ford Motor Co

* Cost of safety recall announced thursday will be recorded in q3 2016 adjusted pre-tax results

* Full-Year 2016 guidance is for total company adjusted pre-tax results to be greater than or equal to 2015

* Cost of safety recall announced thursday will be incurred primarily by north america business unit, is estimated to be about $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

