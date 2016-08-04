版本:
BRIEF-Guidewire Software to buy Firstbest Systems Inc

Aug 4 Guidewire Software Inc :

* Agreement to acquire Firstbest Systems Inc; total consideration for transaction is expected to be approximately $34 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

