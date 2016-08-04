版本:
BRIEF-Zynga names Matt Bromberg as Chief Operating Officer

Aug 4 Zynga Inc

* Zynga names mobile gaming executive Matt Bromberg as Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

