公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Global Platts acquires Pira Energy Group

Aug 4 S&P Global Inc

* S&P Global Platts acquires Pira Energy Group

* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

