BRIEF-PNC financial announces redemption of pnc bank senior notes

Aug 4 PNC Financial Services Group Inc

* PNC announces redemption of PNC bank 1.300 percent senior notes due Oct. 3, 2016

* Redemption price $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus accrued, unpaid distributions to redemption date of Sept. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

