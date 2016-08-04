BRIEF-PNC financial announces redemption of pnc bank senior notes

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
* PNC announces redemption of PNC bank 1.300 percent senior notes due Oct. 3, 2016
* Redemption price $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus accrued, unpaid distributions to redemption date of Sept. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer