REFILE-BRIEF-Vicon Industries says John Badke to serve as interim CEO

(Adds dropped word "says" in the headline)

Aug 4 Vicon Industries Inc

* On August 2, 2016, company's board of directors appointed John M. Badke to serve as company's interim Chief Executive Officer

* Badke will continue to hold other offices in Co while serving as interim Chief Executive Officer - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

