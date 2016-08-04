BRIEF-Organigram Holdings announces increase in bought deal to $20 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Organigram Holdings Inc
* Organigram Holdings announces increase in bought deal to $20 million
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
* Underwriters agreed to purchase 15.4 million common shares of company at a price per share of $1.30
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer