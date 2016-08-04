版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Organigram Holdings announces increase in bought deal to $20 mln

Aug 4 Organigram Holdings Inc

* Organigram Holdings announces increase in bought deal to $20 million

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures

* Underwriters agreed to purchase 15.4 million common shares of company at a price per share of $1.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐