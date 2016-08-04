版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:00 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean Ltd - If market challenges stay, will stack more floater fleets- Conf call

Aug 4 Transocean Ltd

* We will continue to pursue opportunites to grow in India- conf call

* If market challenges pursist we will see more stacking of the floater fleet- conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

