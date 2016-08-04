BRIEF-Transocean Ltd says will increase presence in India- conf call

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Transocean Ltd
* Sees 2017 capex of about $600 million and 2018 capex of $375 million - conf call
* "have increased our presence in india by returning two rigs to work for ongc and two others with independents" - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer