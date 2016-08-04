版本:
BRIEF-Transocean Ltd says will increase presence in India- conf call

Aug 4 Transocean Ltd

* Sees 2017 capex of about $600 million and 2018 capex of $375 million - conf call

* "have increased our presence in india by returning two rigs to work for ongc and two others with independents" - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

