BRIEF-TICC Capital quarterly core net investment income about $0.32/ share

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ticc Capital Corp
* Core net investment income, for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was about $0.32 per share
* For quarter recorded net investment income of about $6.8 million, or about $0.13 per share
* As of June 30, 2016, net asset value per share was $6.54 compared with net asset value per share as of March 31, 2016 of $5.89 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer