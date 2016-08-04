BRIEF-TICC Capital quarterly core net investment income about $0.32/ share

Aug 4 Ticc Capital Corp

* Core net investment income, for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was about $0.32 per share

* For quarter recorded net investment income of about $6.8 million, or about $0.13 per share

* As of June 30, 2016, net asset value per share was $6.54 compared with net asset value per share as of March 31, 2016 of $5.89