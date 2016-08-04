版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares files for senior notes offering

Aug 4 Huntington Bancshares Inc "

* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

