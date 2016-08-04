版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry to purchase up to US$125 mln principal amount of its 6 pct unsecured convertible debentures

Aug 4 Blackberry LTD

* To purchase up to US$125 mln principal amount of its 6 percent unsecured convertible debentures

* Price that Blackberry will pay for any shares under share repurchase program will be prevailing market price at time of purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

