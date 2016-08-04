版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Dish network launches Flex Pack Skinny bundle at $39.99 per month

Aug 4 Dish Network Corp :

* Launches Flex Pack Skinny bundle at $39.99 per month

* Flex pack consisting of more than 50 channels and choice of one of eight themed channel packs

* Individual packs range in price from $4 to $10 per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

