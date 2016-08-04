版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Kellogg on conf call- Expect $150 mln-$180 mln in savings from zero-based budgeting in 2016

Aug 4 Kellogg

* On conf call- will make a more aggressive portfolio change to special k in 2017, expect to continue to see some drag from special k in second half of 2016

* On conf call- redesigned packaging across Kashi portfolio

* On conf call- in Europe, cereal was disappointing in q2 mainly in the UK

* Expect $150 million-$180 million in savings from zero-based budgeting in 2016, will build in 2017 and 2018 to run rate of $450 million-$500 million Further company coverage:

