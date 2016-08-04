版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon announces content offering for NBCuniversal's coverage of Games of XXXI Olympiad

Aug 4 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Announced multi-platform content offering for nbcuniversal's coverage of games of xxxi olympiad to commence on aug 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

