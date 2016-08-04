BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore - Co and unit enter into amendment for credit facility

Aug 4 Hornbeck Offshore Services

* On July 29, 2016, Hornbeck Offshore Services and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc entered into amendment to existing credit facility

* Amended facility is secured by 12 offshore supply vessels

* Amendment with accordion feature to increase commitments in excess of $200.0 million up to $400.0 million, pursuant to conditions

* Facility secured by 12 of offshore supply vessels and associated personalty, with fair market value in excess of $400 million Source - bit.ly/2aXlR7b