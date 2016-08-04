BRIEF-US Ecology enters agreement to buy Los Angeles-area treatment facility from Evoqua

Aug 4 US Ecology Inc :

* US Ecology enters into agreement to acquire Los Angeles-area treatment facility from Evoqua

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016 and will be reported as part of our Environmental Services segment

* Deal's financial contribution to co is not expected to have a material impact on US Ecology's previously provided 2016 earnings guidance