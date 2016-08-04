BRIEF-US Ecology enters agreement to buy Los Angeles-area treatment facility from Evoqua

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 US Ecology Inc :
* US Ecology enters into agreement to acquire Los Angeles-area treatment facility from Evoqua
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016 and will be reported as part of our Environmental Services segment
* Deal's financial contribution to co is not expected to have a material impact on US Ecology's previously provided 2016 earnings guidance
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer