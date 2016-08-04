BRIEF-Matson expects logistics segment operating income for FY16 to be about $12 mln

Aug 4 Matson Inc

* Expected logistics segment operating income for full year 2016 to be approximately $12 million

* Excluding one-time items expects deal to be immediately accretive to earnings per share providing annual eps accretion of about $0.10 to $0.12

* Expects to incur one-time pre-tax span alaska deal closing and integration costs of approximately $4.0 to $5.0 million in second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: