BRIEF-Chevron to sell assets in Asia worth up to $5 bln - WSJ

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Chevron to sell assets in Asia worth up to $5 billion - WSJ, citing sources

* Chevron is looking to sell is its stake in offshore oil field production venture with China'S Cnooc which could fetch as much as $1 billion - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2aVjchK Further company coverage:

