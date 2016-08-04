BRIEF-Chevron to sell assets in Asia worth up to $5 bln - WSJ

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Chevron to sell assets in Asia worth up to $5 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Chevron is looking to sell is its stake in offshore oil field production venture with China'S Cnooc which could fetch as much as $1 billion - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2aVjchK Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer