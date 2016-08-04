版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-Genesis Asset Managers LLP reports 13.42 pct passive stake in Liberty Global - SEC filing

Aug 4 Genesis Asset Managers LLP:

* Genesis Asset Managers LLP reports 13.42 percent passive stake in Liberty Global Plc as of July 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2akRwld) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐