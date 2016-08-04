版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-At Home Group shares open at $16.25 in debut, above IPO price

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* At Home Group Inc shares open at $16.25 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐