公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces launch of Digital Health Solutions

Aug 4 Sun Life Financial Inc :

* Launches Digital Health Solutions, to be led by Chris Denys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

