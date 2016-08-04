版本:
BRIEF-Carlisle Companies announces 17% increase in dividend

Aug 4 Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle Companies announces 17% increase in dividend and the 40th consecutive year of dividend increases

* Says 17% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend, to $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

