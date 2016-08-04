BRIEF-Carlisle Companies announces 17% increase in dividend

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Carlisle Companies Inc
* Carlisle Companies announces 17% increase in dividend and the 40th consecutive year of dividend increases
* Says 17% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend, to $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer