BRIEF-Dorchester Minerals LP posts qtrly net income per unit $0.19

Aug 4 Dorchester Minerals LP:

* Qtrly operating revenues $10 million versus $8.3 million

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

