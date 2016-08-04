版本:
BRIEF-Gowest Gold signs letter of intent for $17.6 mln to fund Bradshaw advanced exploration bulk sample

Aug 4 Gowest Gold Ltd :

* Gowest Gold signs letter of intent for us$17.6 million to fund bradshaw advanced exploration bulk sample

* Funds expected to be received in tranches with total term of seventy-two months, subject to certain funding conditions and milestones

* Signed a non-binding letter of intent with Pandion Mine Finance LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

