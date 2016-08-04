BRIEF-Gowest Gold signs letter of intent for $17.6 mln to fund Bradshaw advanced exploration bulk sample

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Gowest Gold Ltd :
* Gowest Gold signs letter of intent for us$17.6 million to fund bradshaw advanced exploration bulk sample
* Funds expected to be received in tranches with total term of seventy-two months, subject to certain funding conditions and milestones
* Signed a non-binding letter of intent with Pandion Mine Finance LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer