BRIEF-Hill international says JV gets $43 mln extension on Doha metro green line

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Hill International Inc:
* Hill international Inc says joint venture receives $43 million extension as project manager on Doha metro green line
* JV with Astad Engineering Consultancy and Project Management Company received a contract extension from Qatar Railways Company
* Hill is an 80 pct partner in joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer