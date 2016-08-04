版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 01:28 BJT

BRIEF-Hill international says JV gets $43 mln extension on Doha metro green line

Aug 4 Hill International Inc:

* Hill international Inc says joint venture receives $43 million extension as project manager on Doha metro green line

* JV with Astad Engineering Consultancy and Project Management Company received a contract extension from Qatar Railways Company

* Hill is an 80 pct partner in joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐