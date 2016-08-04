BRIEF-Maglan Capital urges Fairpoint board to review strategic alternatives

Aug 4 Maglan Capital:

* Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board of directors

* "Urge" Fairpoint board to appoint new member to board to be selected by Maglan

* Calls on Fairpoint's board to form a committee to review strategic alternatives

* Fairpoint Communications "prime to be sold"

* Urges Fairpoint's board "should immediately consider a share repurchase program"

* Says having beneficial ownership of approximately 7.5% of Fairpoint's outstanding shares of common stock