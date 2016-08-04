BRIEF-Maglan Capital urges Fairpoint board to review strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Maglan Capital:
* Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board of directors
* "Urge" Fairpoint board to appoint new member to board to be selected by Maglan
* Calls on Fairpoint's board to form a committee to review strategic alternatives
* Fairpoint Communications "prime to be sold"
* Urges Fairpoint's board "should immediately consider a share repurchase program"
* Says having beneficial ownership of approximately 7.5% of Fairpoint's outstanding shares of common stock
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer