公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-LendingClub in talks with Western Asset Management for funding deal

Aug 4 Lendingclub Corp

* Lendingclub in talks with Western Asset Management to set up fund that would purchase as much as $1.5 billion of loans - Bloomberg, citing source

Source text - bloom.bg/2aU5pHQ

