公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-National General Holdings increases dividend on common stock by 33 pct to $0.04 per share

Aug 4 National General Holdings Corp

* National General Holdings Corp announces dividend increase on common stock of 33 pct to $0.04 per share

* Cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

