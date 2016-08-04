版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 03:55 BJT

BRIEF-Griffin Skye enters agreement to buy Associated National Brokerage

Aug 4 Griffin Skye Corp :

* Aggregate purchase price for ANB shares shall be $26.0 million

* Griffin Skye Corporation announces agreement to complete reactivation transaction to Acquire Associated National Brokerage Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

