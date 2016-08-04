BRIEF-Kratos increases full year 2016 revenue guidance by $10 mln above current consensus estimates

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos reports strong second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results with revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $168.2 million and $13.5 million, respectively
* Increases full year 2016 revenue guidance by $10 million above current consensus estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer