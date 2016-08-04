版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Kratos increases full year 2016 revenue guidance by $10 mln above current consensus estimates

Aug 4 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos reports strong second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results with revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $168.2 million and $13.5 million, respectively

* Increases full year 2016 revenue guidance by $10 million above current consensus estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

