BRIEF-Priceline posts Q2 adj EPS $13.93; sees Q3 rev up 12-17 pct

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Priceline Group Inc
* Q2 total revenue $2.56 billion versus $2.28 billion last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $28.99, revenue view $3.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $11.60
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $13.93
* Sees q3 year-over-year increase in revenue of approximately 12% - 17%
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $28.30 to $29.80
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $26.10 to $27.60
* Q2 earnings per share view $12.69, revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 year-over-year increase in total gross travel bookings of approximately 14% - 19% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aJdXhX) Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer