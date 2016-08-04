BRIEF-Myriad Group H1 net loss widens to $12.6 million

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
Aug 4 Myriad Group AG :
* Net loss of $12.6 million for first half of 2016 ($4.8 million H1 2015)
* Continues to expect full-year revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015
* In first six months of 2016, Myriad reports revenue of $7.7 million, a decline from $17.6 million for H1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.