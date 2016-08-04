版本:
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC - Deere & Company to recall 5,400 lawn and garden tractors

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Deere & Company to recall 5,400 lawn and garden tractors

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Reverse Implement Option (RIO) system can fail, posing a laceration hazard to bystanders Source text for Eikon:

