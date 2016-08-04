版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-DigiTx Partners says raised about $10.5 mln in equity financing

Aug 4 Digitx Partners Llc

* Digitx Partners LLC says it raised about $10.5 mln in equity financing of the total offering amount of $21 mln - SEC

* Source text: bit.ly/2awA3mZ

