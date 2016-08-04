BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover initiates Takata-related recalls for certain Jaguar XF models

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Jaguar Land Rover:
* Initiates first round of Takata-related recalls for certain Jaguar XF and Land Rover Range Rover models
* Given size and complexity of recall, replacement parts are not immediately available for affected vehicles
* About 54,000 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles of a total affected population of 108,000 are included in first wave of the recall
* No current model year Jaguar or Land Rover vehicles are affected by recall Source text for Eikon:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer