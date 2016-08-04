版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Merrick Co reports about 23.46 pct stake in CTI Industries

Aug 4 CTI Industries Corp

* Merrick Company reports about 23.46 pct stake in CTI Industries as of July 29 - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2aY4jrK Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐