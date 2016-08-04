版本:
BRIEF-Bioanalytical Systems elects Larry Boulet as Board's chairman

Aug 4 Bioanalytical Systems Inc :

* On July 28, company's board of directors voted unanimously to elect Larry Boulet as chairman of the board - SEC Filing Source text - (bit.ly/2aY61ZP) Further company coverage:

