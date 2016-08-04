BRIEF-Power Solutions International announces postponement of Q2 earnings release

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Power Solutions International Inc :
* Power Solutions International announces postponement of second quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call
* Postponement of Q2 earnings release and conference call to allow for more time to finalize quarterly financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer