2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Toll Brothers amends credit agreement dated as of Feb 3, 2014

Aug 4 Toll Brothers Inc :

* Says entered into amendment to certain credit agreement dated as of February 3, 2014 - SEC Filing

* Amendment amends the maturity date of the credit agreement from February 3, 2019 to August 2, 2021 Source text - (bit.ly/2aYdqbW) Further company coverage:

